Microsoft's Surface RTX Spark Dev Box costs an eye-watering $6,000

Microsoft has opened up preorders for the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box and shared that the device will start shipping to customers in November. The company announced the desktop PC alongside the Surface Laptop Ultra in June, and like that computer we now know it'll come at a hefty premium: $6,000.

The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is specifically designed for local AI workflows and the developers and engineers who run them, Microsoft says. The PC features an austere, anodized aluminum grille on the top, with a port selection that includes two USB-C, one USB-A, Ethernet, DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b on the back. Inside, the Dev Box uses NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X chip and ships with 128GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage. Storage is removable, but based on the company's product page, nothing else on the Dev Box can be customized. Given the ample performance the company is promising — including the ability to run AI models "exceeding 120B parameters" — that likely won't matter.

As one of Microsoft's Project Zenith devices, the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box also ships with Windows 11 Pro and a selection of developer-focused apps and runtimes pre-installed, including Visual Studio Code, Git, GitHub CLI, GitHub Copilot and Python.

While Microsoft and NVIDIA believe AI working across the cloud and local hardware seamlessly is the future of computing, price will likely be a big obstacle for everyone other than enterprise customers. The Dev Box is a larger, more expensive version of NVIDIA's earlier DGX Spark AI computer, which launched at $3,999 but now sells for nearly $7,000 if you want a 128GB model. The shift doesn't bode well for anyone buying a Dev Box a year from now.