What is the oldest Samsung device that still gets software updates in 2026?

Android 17 brought several productivity-focused improvements to smartphones this year. Naturally, the latest devices will support future updates for at least a couple of years. But if you have a Samsung device that's inching toward its proverbial "end of life," you may want to know if your phone will keep getting updates. Samsung has already shipped Android 17-based One UI 9 on devices like the Galaxy Fold 8 series and the Flip 8.

While security updates are commonly sent to phones well past their prime, software updates that bring meaningful changes aren't as common. That goes double for Samsung's affordable A series. Longer support periods from smartphone makers are a relatively new trend, meaning older-generation phones don't share that kind of longevity and may already be out of support.

Keeping track of how long a phone will be supported is essential when you're deciding to hold on to an existing phone or purchase a new one. Here's what you need to know about which phones Samsung hasn't abandoned just yet, from flagships to budget phones.