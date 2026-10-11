What is the oldest Samsung device that still gets software updates in 2026?
Knowing how long your phone will get updates is important for deciding when to upgrade.
Android 17 brought several productivity-focused improvements to smartphones this year. Naturally, the latest devices will support future updates for at least a couple of years. But if you have a Samsung device that's inching toward its proverbial "end of life," you may want to know if your phone will keep getting updates. Samsung has already shipped Android 17-based One UI 9 on devices like the Galaxy Fold 8 series and the Flip 8.
While security updates are commonly sent to phones well past their prime, software updates that bring meaningful changes aren't as common. That goes double for Samsung's affordable A series. Longer support periods from smartphone makers are a relatively new trend, meaning older-generation phones don't share that kind of longevity and may already be out of support.
Keeping track of how long a phone will be supported is essential when you're deciding to hold on to an existing phone or purchase a new one. Here's what you need to know about which phones Samsung hasn't abandoned just yet, from flagships to budget phones.
What Samsung phones still get updates in 2026?
How long a Samsung smartphone receives Android updates depends on the device's tier. Flagships enjoy up to 7 years of support while mid-range devices get about 5-6 years. Budget models get up to 4 years of support.
Here are the Samsung phones that still get Android updates in 2026:
- The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra's Android updates end in February 2027. The S22 lineup and the S21 FE 5G lost support earlier this year.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4's Android updates ended in August 2026. The Fold 5, Flip 5 and up continue to receive updates.
- Samsung's Galaxy A06 4G lost Android updates in August 2026, but its 5G variant will get Android updates until February 2031.
- The Samsung Galaxy A15 will receive updates until December 2027, and the A24 gets them until May 2027.
-
Samsung's Galaxy A34 gets these updates until March 2027. The A54 5G will get Android updates until March 2027, while the A73 no longer gets them as of April 2026.
And here are the Samsung tablets that continue to get Android updates in 2026:
- The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra will get Android software updates until August 2027. The Tab S9 FE+ and FE get them until October 2027.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and A9 get Android updates until October 2026. They only get 2 generations of OS updates.
-
The Galaxy Tab Active 5 receives Android updates until January 2028, while the Active 5 Pro gets them until 2033.
These Samsung wearables will continue to get updates this year:
- The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro from 2022 will get Wear OS updates until December 2026
What happens if your Samsung phone is no longer supported?
Manufacturers don't warn you before cutting you off from software and security updates. You'll have to look up your smartphone model online to verify. Samsung has a handy security update list you can check. If you go into your Settings app and find that your phone hasn't been updated in several months or years, chances are that your phone isn't supported anymore.
That bargain on a refurbished model you spotted online might be moot if it loses access to updates within the year. Lose security patches, and your phone becomes vulnerable to all sorts of new threats from hackers.
As your phone misses out on more updates, apps slowly become incompatible if they're designed with the latest OS versions in mind. Worse, strange popups and apps that appear without warning and guzzle your internet data might mean your device has been hacked. These are clear signs that you're due for a new phone.