Amazon is releasing kids' versions of its new Alexa Tablets

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The low price of Amazon's old Fire tablets made them an extremely popular gift for children, so it's only natural the company would make kid-friendly versions of its new Android-based Alexa Tablets. The newly announced Amazon Kids Tablets feature the same improvements the company is bringing to the rest of its tablet lineup, but with colorful cases, kid-appropriate software and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Kids Tablets come in an 8.7-inch size that lines up with the Alexa Tablet 8 and an 11-inch size that lines up with the Alexa Tablet 11. Both tablets feature the all-aluminum design Amazon is introducing on the rest of this tablet generation, along with an unnamed 8-core processor and up to 14 hours of video playback on the Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and 15 hours on the Kids Tablet 11.

To make the tablets kid-safe, Amazon is also wrapping them in a case. The company is offering a soft bumper case with a handle for children ages three and up or a slim hard case with a folding kickstand for children ages six and up. Both cases come in bright colors, and the cases for younger kids include theming based on popular franchises like Paw Patrol and Barbie.

In terms of software, Amazon includes easy access to Alexa for Kids and a new Dynamic Tab that recommends content for children based on their age range. With the bundled Kids+ subscription, that'll include a variety of ad-free books, shows and games, along with a new feature Amazon calls Storybuilder that's supposed to let kids use their voice to create illustrated stories. Because this is an Android tablet, kid-friendly apps from the Play Store are also theoretically available.

The Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and Kids Tablet 11 will be available to purchase on October 14, for $230 and $330, respectively. That makes the tablets affordable, though not nearly as cheap as Amazon's past Fire Kids tablets, which regularly started at $100.