GPT-6 is coming to all tiers of ChatGPT

OpenAI is rolling out GPT-6 to ChatGPT, and it will come with a capability called Intelligent UI that the company says allows it to return responses quickly with fully interactive user interfaces. The company trained GPT-6 to be better at everyday conversations and to compose more visual responses within the chatbot itself. Based on what you're asking, it could include graphics, tappable buttons, forms, charts and other interactive experiences in its replies.

If you ask it to help you plan for a dinner you're hosting, for instance, ChatGPT's response could include an interactive table with the amount of ingredients you have to buy based on the number of people you say are coming. It could also include checklists and follow-up forms you can answer to get more detailed help. But if pure text makes more sense, the model can decide not add any visuals. To shorten wait times for complex tasks, OpenAI gave the model the capability to answer while it's still thinking unlike other reasoning models that decide its output first. The company trained the model to compose responses across multiple messages, with each one adding useful information so that the final output is cohesive.

OpenAI says the interactive responses could help you understand complex topics more easily with visual aids. And, you can use the feature to create specialized tools for your needs, such as a calculator to help you decide on investments or on how to split a bill. Plus, you can also use it to recreate retro games within ChatGPT, like Snake. "Instead of fitting every question into the same conversational format, ChatGPT can combine UI, data, and actions to create entirely new ways for people to explore, understand, and interact with information," the company explained.

GPT‑6 with Intelligent UI has already started rolling out to all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users around the world. It's powered by GPT-6 Sol if you're paying for those subscription tiers. If you have a Free or a low-cost Go account, you'll get access to the new model sometime today. It will be powered by GPT‑6 Luna, which isn't as capable as Sol, in those tiers.