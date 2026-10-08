The new BMW iX4 is the X4 reborn as an EV

You know a BMW X4 when you see one: it's a tall, compact SUV with a swooping rear roofline that looks both substantial and fast. Following the iX5, BMW has now brought that the X4's vibe to its third Neue Klasse EV with an electric version called the iX4. It carries the same form as the ICE model but adds the (in)famous Neue Klasse kidney grille, along with an electric drive train in two configurations offering substantial speed and range.

With short wheel overhangs and a sloping back, along with bulgy renders and an aggressive front grille design, the iX4 looks about as athletic as an SUV can be. Augmenting that is a substantial rear spoiler with an integrated brake light, along with low-profile rear taillights.

BMW

Both the iX4 50 xDrive and iX4 M60 xDrive offering impressive range, along with substantial power and torque (Europe has a third model, the iX4 40 xDrive). They come with a 112kWh battery good for up to an impressive 428 miles of EPA range on the 50 xDrive model, with the ability to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes thanks to the 800-volt architecture. (The M60's range and charging specs have yet to be announced.)

The 50 xDrive's 463 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque can propel it from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, with an electronically limited 130 mph top speed. The sportier iX4 M60 xDrive can hit that same 60 mph speed in 3.9 seconds, thanks to a bunch of extra horsepower and torque (603 hp and 645 pound-feet). It will also go faster on the Autobahn at 149 mph, again governed electronically.

BMW

The iX4 offers a suitably luxurious and high-tech interior as well, as we've seen in its other Neue Klasse vehicles. You get an optional 3D heads-up display, 17.9-inch center touchscreen and BMW's new vertical spoke steering wheel. The standard sound system is a seven spekaer, 205 watt setup, while M60 xDrive owners will get a 13-speaker, 430-watt Harman Kardon system as standard. The Panoramic iDrive assisted driving and infotainment systems are powered by BMW's Operating System X software (based on Android Open-Source Project).

The BMW iX4 50 xDrive will start at $67,695 when it arrives in showrooms on March 2027, about $10K less than the bigger iX5 60 eDrive EV. Pricing for the iX4 M60 xDrive has yet to be revealed, but it's likely to be around $20,000 more, based on BMW's typical M-vehicle surcharge.