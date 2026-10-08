Amazon's new Alexa tablets will have full access to Google Play

Amazon's tablets have always ran a forked version of Android with its own ecosystem, apps and app store. It's been that way since the company launched the original Kindle Fire way back in 2011. The company's latest Alexa Tablets also run custom Android, and they come preloaded with Kindle, Prime Video, Audible, Amazon Music, Amazon Quick and Amazon Luna. However, unlike their predecessors, they have full access to the Google Play store and all the apps you can download from it, as well.

Previous Amazon tablets only had access to the Amazon Appstore, which has a much smaller number of applications. Google Play has millions of apps to choose from, not just those that were specifically designed for Fire OS like those in Amazon's store. By adding access to the Play store, Amazon has started treating its custom OS more like Samsung does its own and giving you more freedom to choose. And since developers prioritize updates and bug fixes meant to go out on Google Play than on the Amazon Appstore, you'll be able to get them alongside other Android users.

Access to Google Play will be available on all of Amazon's new tablets: The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Alexa Tablet 11 and Alexa Tablet 8. They will be available in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting on October 14 and in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain on October 19.