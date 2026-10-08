Careful out there: latest GTA 6 leak has major story spoilers

The Grand Theft Auto VI leaks keep coming and this latest one is the biggest of all, according to a report by Kotaku. Cyberleek, the unknown person or group behind all of this footage, has dropped a 25-minute video of the game in action. It's making the rounds and will likely soon be all over social media.

It's riddled with story spoilers (and ads for the leaker's memecoin) so that's a strong reason to avoid watching it if you want to go into the game cold on November 19. Be extra vigilant while perusing social media for the next few days.

I watched the footage and there is one spoiler I'm willing to discuss. The video shows co-protagonist Jason fully nude. Yeah. He hangs dong. As a matter of fact, it seems to suggest that the game is fully playable with Jason in the raw.

That's pretty wild, but it's also highly plausible that all of Cyberleek's footage is from an earlier build of the game. We don't actually know what Rockstar has in store for us, though the company's legal team has been busy playing whack-a-mole with leaked clips. I fully expect its lawyers to go into hyperdrive now that story spoilers are out there.

As previously mentioned, GTA 6 finally comes out on November 19. That's just over a month away. It's been over 13 years since GTA 5 hit store shelves. Speaking of store shelves, physical copies of the game will not include actual discs. It's one of those "code in a box" type things.