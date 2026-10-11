Steam Frame teardown reveals one problem with its future repairs

Although the Steam Frame is too expensive and late to the party to bring the masses into VR, it does a lot of things right. That includes its repairability. But iFixit's teardown flagged one component that isn't easy enough to reach: the cooling fan.

The problem? That fan is buried deep inside the headset. To get to it, you have to snake past the optical assemblies, making your way through a dense jungle of thermal hardware, cables and other components. While the fan and heat pipe are separate (a good thing), getting there in the first place is more of a problem.

That's a lot of disassembly for a part that may need cleaning over time. After all, fans accumulate dust, and they eventually wear out. Burying one this deep makes the Steam Frame a harder repair than it otherwise might have been.