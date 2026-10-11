SpaceXAI's Grok: What's free in 2026 and what isn't?

Grok is one of 3,500 competing frontier AI models, most of which come with a variety of subscription plans, services and capabilities. But is Grok free, or does it follow the familiar approach of strictly limited free tiers and capabilities that other generative AI chatbots use? The short answer is yes, Grok is free, but the no-cost tier is basically a limited way to give the chatbot a try or make the occasional query.

You can use Grok without paying a dime through Grok's web and mobile experiences, and the free tier will cover things like basic chats, voice interactions and access to some web and X search features. Usage is capped, however, so frequent users will run up against that wall quickly. Free access offers a lightweight experience while paid subscriptions raise usage limitations and unlock more capable models and tools.

Of course, the exact quota is constantly subject to change, given current demand and xAI's plan rules, so never assume that "free" means unlimited back-and-forth or many of the same model choices premium subscribers have access to. Free users should also view Grok's widely-advertised and discussed image and video features as premium tools only. Some free knick-knacks are available here and there, but the most impactful generative media tools and the newest models are linked to paid plans.