Razer’s Basilisk V4 Pro gaming mouse features a new tilt wheel and up to 275 hours of battery life

Razer just introduced two new gaming mice in its Basilisk V4 line, along with a charging accessory. The most notable release is the Basilisk V4 Pro, which is the company's new flagship gaming mouse.

The V4 Pro adds two new buttons on the side and repositions the multi-function trigger button "for a more natural reach." All told, there are 14 customizable control options on this mouse, which should be a boon for competitive gamers. The gadget also features the company's proprietary HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen 2. This new tilt wheel offers 24-step scrolling, with a precision mode that ups that metric to 48 steps. It can also do free spin, for long scrolls.

The optical sensor goes up to 50,000 DPI, with 8,000Hz polling in both wireless and wired modes. Like many modern Razer gaming accessories, there are RGB lights that react to Chroma-integrated games. This changes the lighting scheme on the fly to match what's going on in the game.

Finally, the battery is nice and beefy. It offers up to 275 hours on Bluetooth and up to 200 hours when connected via Wi-Fi. The Basilisk V4 Pro is available right now and costs $170.

Razer also announced the Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed mouse, which is a bit lighter on features. This one includes a 33K optical sensor, a 4-way tilt scroll wheel and free-spin capabilities. It boasts around a dozen customizable controls and switches rated for up to 100 million clicks. The battery lasts up to 225 hours when using Bluetooth and up to 140 hours on Wi-Fi. The V4 HyperSpeed mouse is available now and costs $110.

As for charging, the company has also released the Mouse Dock V2 Pro. This offers magnetic wireless charging and costs $70.