What's the difference between alkaline and lithium-ion batteries?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alkaline and lithium-ion batteries differ significantly, but for most people, the biggest difference lies in their applications. Alkaline batteries include the familiar AA, AAA, C, D, and 9-volt cells found in everyday devices like TV remotes and flashlights. They're relatively inexpensive and abundantly available for gadgets that draw power slowly.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) is a rechargeable battery typically used in smartphones, laptops, cameras, game controllers, or as detachable batteries for portable power tools. Li-ion stores more energy for its size and delivers substantial power repeatedly, though it usually requires a charging circuit specific to the battery pack.

There's an important distinction worth highlighting when comparing these two battery types: a disposable "lithium AA" is typically an alternative or a 1.5-volt replacement for an alkaline AA and shouldn't be confused with Li-ion batteries. Both contain lithium-based chemistry, but the use cases are entirely different.