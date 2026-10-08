Google is doing away with Safety Signal on Pixel Watch

Here's an important heads up for any owners of some older Pixel Watches. Google will end support for its Safety Signal feature by the end of 2026. This tool was designed as a way to bring some core safety features to the smartwatch over LTE connectivity. It provided resources such as emergency SOS, fall detection and calls between emergency contacts even if the person didn't have a wireless plan for their wearable.

Safety Signal was only ever offered on the LTE-enabled Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Watch 3 models, and now both versions of the smartwatch will be winding down support for the feature.

According to Google's own post, current Safety Signal users will receive email and push notifications with "advanced notice" about the coming change. The features will remain available during a 30-day transition period beginning from the date of the email. All access to Safety Signal will end by December 12.

The tools included under Safety Signal can still be used by those smartwatch models while on a WiFi network or while paired to a smartphone over Bluetooth. They can also be used if the watch is connected to a carrier's active cellular line.