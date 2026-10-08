Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest video game to get the movie treatment

Movie adaptations of video games are currently doing a brisk business, and today brings a new title into the fold. Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is working on a live-action film set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, a narrative-driven RPG from CD Projekt Red. The game developer is attached to produce the movie along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, whose past producer credits on action movies run the gamut from Red and Shooter to The Meg and several Michael Bay Transformers flicks.

It's unclear whether this is a separate endeavor from the early-stage news of a production deal with Anonymous Content announced back in 2023. Today's report is also very preliminary, with no suggestions of a plot or cast.

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is already itself an adaptation of a tabletop game, so it's perhaps not a surprise that it would continue to inspire a ripple effect of retellings. The video game world of Night City has already provided fodder for the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, which is about to return for a second season.