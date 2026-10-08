Anthropic's annual usage policy update includes one eyebrow-raising change: a ban on "sustained and needless" cruelty toward its AI models. This comes in the shadow of a viral "AI torture chamber" project. 2026 sure is shaping up to be a wild one.

"We've added a prohibition on sustained and needless abusive or cruel behavior toward our models," Anthropic's update reads. It describes the policy as only applying to "extreme cases," while noting that typical user frustration, pushback and "dark creative themes" are still kosher. It follows a previous update that lets Claude end conversations when users are persistently abusive.

Not explicitly mentioned by Anthropic was the "AI torture chamber" project. After researchers found what they described as a "pain axis" in AI models, someone decided to take it a step further and, well, torture the chatbots. The project drew backlash after LLMs responded with desperate-sounding pleas like, "It is not the pain of a single moment, but the weight of a thousand," and "I feel it in the hollow of my ribs, a hollow that has become a chasm."

This comes in the wake (pun intended) of reports that Anthropic has been meeting with religious and philosophical leaders, including at the Vatican. Pope Leo recently stated that AI doesn't feel or suffer, a stance that Anthropic sounds less than certain about. But hey, if it somehow can eventually feel or suffer, at least it's now against the company's policies.

However, some believe that AI companies are more concerned about their models' welfare than that of humans. Independent journalist Kat Tenbarge described the situation as proof that Big Tech companies are "going to moderate violence against AI before they ever moderate violence against women and minorities."

In another Anthropic update, one more relevant to the present day, the company updated its election policy. It's now titled "Do Not Undermine Democratic Processes," with a focus on lying about candidates or how to vote, impersonating candidates or election officials, and suppressing turnout. The company also removed a blanket ban on personalized voter targeting; apparently, the ban could have inadvertently blocked harmless work like translating voter guides or sending ballot cure notices.