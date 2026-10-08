IDC: Worldwide PC shipments in Q3 fell 20 percent from last year

The International Data Corporation reported that global PC shipments during the third quarter of 2026 numbered 62.7 million. That figure marks a 9.1 percent decrease from the Q2 2026 total and a staggering year-over-year drop of 20.1 percent from Q3 2025.

The organization credited "supply issues" and "elevated prices" as some of the reasons for the sinking interest. In other words, RAMaggedon marches on apace. IDC reported its first decline for PC shipments in nine quarters during July 2026, just a few months after it cut its forecast for the PC market for all of 2026.

"Channels are now worried about carrying too much inventory into a market where high prices are suppressing demand," Jitesh Ubrani, IDC's research director for consumer devices, said in today's announcement. "That could translate into promotions and some short-term relief for consumers, but we don't expect pricing anywhere near what it was a year ago. Prices will remain elevated. With macro conditions worsening, the risk is that the outlook for the next few quarters gets worse before it gets better."

So for anyone shopping for computers or components, take whatever deals you can find. Otherwise, per the IDC, do your best to hold off on purchases for at least another year when prices will hopefully regain some sense of normalcy.