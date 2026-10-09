SpaceX wants to become a 'major mobile carrier' with low-band spectrum acquisition

SpaceX has revealed that it plans to become a major mobile carrier and not just a satellite internet broadband service provider with Starlink. To achieve that goal, it has agreed to acquire 100 percent of Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio. SpaceX says the acquisition is for a "low-band spectrum license portfolio of up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band," though it's still pending FCC approval. Access to the low-band spectrum will address one of the key "technical gaps" remaining to be able to turn Starlink into a major mobile carrier in the US, SpaceX adds.

The company acquired spectrum licenses from EchoStar late last year, including frequencies used in the US for commercial wireless services like mobile and satellite communications. But this particular low-broadband spectrum acquisition will enable Starlink Mobile's signal to penetrate walls and other obstacles. While more established carriers have access to a wider range of bands, this will allow the company to offer a robust and veritable alternative to their offerings. Most mobile devices already support the band, so SpaceX will be able to offer its services to millions of potential customers regardless of their phones.

"With this new low-band spectrum and our Gen2 constellation, Starlink Mobile can now become the first network operator to deploy both satellite and terrestrial spectrum," SpaceX's announcement reads. This new acquisition will allow SpaceX to offer a reliable service indoors, while Starlink's broadband internet will provide customers with a signal even in far-flung places.

The FCC has recently authorized SpaceX to deploy 15,000 Starlink Mobile Gen2 satellites optimized for the 2 GHz spectrum. According to the company, those satellites will be able to deliver more than 100 times the bandwidth of its current satellite generation, giving SpaceX the capability to offer high-speed internet in more regions around the world.