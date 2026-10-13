Is the Apple Watch Series 10 still worth your money in 2026?
Or should you spring for the newer models?
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Apple tends to stick to incremental upgrades for most of its products as opposed to overhauling their design or feature set with every new generation. iPhones, iPads and Macs also enjoy several years of software and security updates. This makes it much easier to recommend older Apple devices to those looking for a better deal — something that isn't always true about devices from competitors. Unlike the iPhone, however, the Apple Watch has historically had a shorter software support cycle, with older models typically receiving four to six years of major updates.
Released in 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 has already seen three major versions of watchOS and should hopefully be good for around three more years — though we can't say for certain. The first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, for instance, only received four watchOS updates. So if you're not looking to upgrade your wearable for at least a few more years, it could be worth paying a little more for the newer Series 11 model.
The performance improvements that Apple's devices bring every year are also quite impressive, with the S11 chip in the latest Apple Watch Series 12 bringing more accurate step tracking and better heart rate monitoring. According to MacRumors, the S11 chip is based on the A20 Pro and doubles the amount of RAM at 4GB, which should give the Series 12 more headroom for future watchOS updates. As someone who daily drives a Series 10 watch, I feel it still has a few years of life left in it, but whether it's worth buying in 2026 depends entirely on how much of a discount you're able to get on it compared to the newer models.
What the Apple Watch Series 10 does right
The Apple Watch Series 10 still has a lot going for it in 2026. It comes in the same two sizes, has an identical wide-angle OLED display that can hit brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits and features some of the best health and fitness tracking capabilities you can find on a smartwatch, including ECG readings, sleep apnea notifications and cycle tracking. It even supports Apple Intelligence and Siri AI — so you're not picking up a smartwatch with an outdated assistant.
Aesthetically, it might even be better-looking than some of the new releases. Quite a few people on social media have pointed out how the Series 10 has slimmer bezels than the recently launched Apple Watch Series 12. While I'm not the biggest critic when it comes to slightly thicker bezels on smartphones, they do make more of a difference on a smartwatch, where the display is already quite small to begin with.
Other niceties that the Apple Watch Series 12 advertises are also present here. You get emergency features like crash and fall detection, durability perks like water resistance and a battery that can be topped up relatively quickly. It also runs the latest version of watchOS, as we've mentioned before, so if Apple's Liquid Glass design system is something that speaks to you, you can enjoy the refreshed interface without spending more on the newest model.
The Apple Watch Series 10 also comes in the "Jet Black Aluminum" colorway, which has a glossy finish, unlike the "Black Aluminum" variant found on the Series 12 model. This might make it the more appealing option if you prefer a shinier watch. Both models come in titanium finishes, too, but the Series 10 skips ceramic options.
Reasons to consider a newer model
Apple's iffy track record with long-term software support for its smartwatches is the biggest reason to think twice before picking up a two-year-old Apple Watch. Plus, I've noticed that my unit struggles to maintain a smooth frame rate while opening apps or scrolling through content. It isn't unbearably slow, but it is noticeably more sluggish than it was on watchOS 11. The Apple Watch Series 12, being powered by a much better SiP and two more gigabytes of RAM, should perform faster for longer.
Compared with the Apple Watch Series 11, you're not missing any major health tracking features here. The Series 12 model, however, brings a few notable upgrades. Its redesigned Health Sensing System allows the watch to now take heart rate readings every five seconds, compared to every five minutes on the Series 10. You also get readiness scores, more accurate step tracking and the new Audio Intelligence feature set. The Apple Watch Series 10 does come in a cellular variant, but it lacks 5G support. Apple also touts better battery life on its newest smartwatch — up to 24 hours compared to 18 hours on the Series 10.
Perhaps the bigger hurdle is finding the Apple Watch Series 10 at a price that actually makes it worth buying. Apple no longer sells it directly, so you'll have to shop for it through third-party retailers. Amazon has a few options in renewed condition for the Series 10 that start around $250, which is noticeably cheaper than the Series 12, which retails at $400. Of course, this is assuming you're OK with losing a couple of the upgrades and receiving a refurbished smartwatch, which might have some cosmetic wear.