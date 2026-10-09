Intel is reportedly launching new CPUs on old sockets that support DDR4 memory

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Intel is reportedly releasing new CPUs built on LGA 1700 sockets, according to motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte. The LGA 1700 has been around since 2021, which is a really long time in processor land. Why use relatively ancient technology in brand-new processors that are set to release next year? It all comes down to the price of memory, according to a report by PC Gamer.

LGA 1700 sockets offer support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory, so the running theory is that upcoming refreshes of Raptor Lake and Alder Lake processors will be configurable to use DDR4 RAM. This is likely to accommodate the ongoing AI-fueled RAMpocalypse, in which memory prices have skyrocketed. Simply put, DDR4 RAM is a lot cheaper than DDR5. Folks can pick up a 32GB DDR4 kit for around $210, but a 32GB DDR5 kit costs upwards of $480.

Intel hasn't confirmed this theory, but VP Robert Hallock recently said that Raptor Lake chips would be sticking around for "years to come." He also suggested that DDR4 integration is one of the primary reasons. "LGA 1700 is still a good socket. Lots of people are still interested in DDR4, so we'll keep offering," he said.

This isn't that surprising, given that many of the company's current line of processors can already be configured to use DDR4 memory. DDR4 isn't as fast as DDR5, but the older memory type is still fine for the vast majority of modern PC games. Testing has revealed that DDR5 sticks deliver a 1 to ten percent FPS improvement. However, this largely depends on the resolution the player chooses and the GPU.