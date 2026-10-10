Google Japan created one of the strangest keyboards ever, and we're dying to try it

After the initial drumset keyboard concept in 2010, Google Japan has continued to release a new "suggestion from the Gboard team" each year. There are quite a few at this point, each more amusing than the last.

2012 – A Morse code keyboard consisting of just a single key. The Gboard team claimed it had learned from the drumset keyboard that simplicity is better. Years later, in 2018, Google actually introduced Morse code input to Gboard on Android.

2013 – A flipcard keyboard that forces the user to press a single button, triggering a flipcard that cycles through every character until the right one is reached.

2014 – A joystick-controlled finger on a robotic arm, ostensibly intended to allow people with long or painted nails to type on a touchscreen more easily.

2015 – A party blower keyboard which allegedly uses an infrared sensor to detect how hard you're blowing and uses that force to determine which character you're typing.

2016 – A mechanical flick typing keyboard. Flick typing is a popular form of text entry on Japanese smartphones, allowing users to swipe across just twelve keys for rapid input. The gag here appears to be that the physical keyboard is built with keys mounted on joystick gimbals.

2017 – A bubble wrap keyboard which purports to scan a sheet of bubble wrap and translate popped air cells into characters for input.

2018 – A handwriting keyboard operated by using your finger to draw characters on top of the keyboard keys. No need to rebind your unused keyboard keys ever again.

2019 – A spoon keyboard operated by bending a metal soup spoon, with input based upon the degree to which you bend it.

2021 – After taking a year off for what seem like self-explanatory reasons, Google Japan returned with a traditional Japanese teacup keyboard, which it claimed solves the issue of spilling tea on your keyboard by placing the keys around the exterior of the cup itself.

2022 – The Gboard bar version, a keyboard arranged in one alphabetical row, designed to accommodate users who struggle to remember where keys are placed on a traditional keyboard.

2023 – Perhaps the crowning achievement of Google's Japanese Gboard team, the Gboard hat version is a large hat in the shape of a keycap. The user allegedly rotates it on their skull to select a character for input, then presses down on it to enter that character.

2024 – The Gboard double-sided version is shaped like a Mobius strip, with keys on both sides of its never-ending shape. Google Japan had lofty goals for this keyboard, and claimed that the ability to flip it over makes it perfect for backend development. Not all the jokes translate, but backend development puns are as eternal as this keyboard.

2025 – A rotary phone keyboard on which you select characters to input by dragging them in a circle around a rotary interface. Honestly, the biggest shock here is that it took them this long.