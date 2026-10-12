Google teams up with menstrual health tracker Flo to develop new wellness hardware and sync apps

Google has announced a partnership with Flo Health to bring more comprehensive menstrual health data to the Google Health app and build future products together with these insights at the forefront. The company didn't reveal much about its plans for hardware beyond noting that such devices would combine "a deep integration of Flo's women's health insights and algorithms with our expertise in wearable hardware and advanced sensors."

We'll see the fruits of this partnership first with the integration of Flo data into the Google Health app early next year. Google says this feature will be opt-in. "No data will move between the apps without your explicit permission — given separately for each type of data and each purpose — and you have the control to withdraw permission at any time," the company said in a blog post. It also says Flo data won't be used for advertising or be sold or shared with other apps or developers.

For users who choose to partake, data synced from the Flo app will appear in Google's app alongside other health metrics, and vice versa. Flo data will also be available to the Google Health Coach for those who subscribe to Google Health Premium, so it can offer even more personalized guidance. "Connecting the dots across sleep, daily readiness, activity, and recovery gives a clearer picture of your overall health across the different phases of your cycle and stages of life," Google said in its announcement. Google said the partnership will be longterm, and includes a plan to launch research initiatives into underserved areas of menstrual health.