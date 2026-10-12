WhatsApp users may soon be able to schedule messages

WhatsApp users have long requested message scheduling to do things like set recurring reminders, manage time zones and handle business communications off-hours. The lack of such a feature is notable since it's been available on rival Telegram's app since 2019. Now, it looks like Meta's messaging app will get that feature soon, according to a WhatsApp Android beta spotted by WaBetaInfo.

The new feature appeared in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.8.11 update. It works just as it does in Telegram: users access the feature by tapping and holding the send button. That opens up a dialog at the bottom of the screen, letting you choose the delivery date and time. It also offers a dedicated section to manage scheduled messages before they're sent.

WaBetaInfo

The message will be sent at the desired time, even if your device is offline. As with any message, scheduled ones supports text, links, photos and videos, while being protected by end-to-end encryption. Messages can be scheduled for as little as 10 minutes ahead of the current time, or up to two weeks in advance. The feature is also compatible with group chats.

The feature is now in beta for some WhatsApp testers on Android, and should be rolling out to more accounts in the coming weeks. With a formal beta now available, you can expect an official release in the near future.