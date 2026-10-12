Smart just unveiled a new ultra-compact EV at the Paris Motor Show

Smart just unveiled its #2 ultra-compact EV at the Paris Motor Show, four years after the company introduced the Smart #1. The Smart #2 looks to be a return to (miniature) form for the company, after a string of SUV releases. This thing is teensy and similar to the iconic Smart Fortwo ultra-compact.

The Smart #2 fits two people and has been designed to make "navigating tight city streets and parking in narrow spaces effortless." They will be available in a variety of two-tone color options, which recall the original Fortwo.

There's a rear-mounted 60kW electric motor that provides 130Nm of torque to the back wheels. These rear tires are actually larger than the front wheels, which should enhance stability.

The floor-mounted battery can get up to 180 miles (290km) per charge, which is a decent enough metric for an ultra-compact. The car also supports fast-charging, which can go from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes at the outlet. Smart promises "sportier handling and greater comfort," due to a five-link rear suspension system.

The Smart #2 may look like an old-school Fortwo, but it's packed with modern features. It comes equipped with driver assistance systems, a 10.1-inch central screen and an 8.8-inch driver display. These EVs can connect wirelessly to devices via 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

There will be several trims available to choose from here. The Pure is the entry-level model, and includes everything I mentioned above. The Pure+ adds 11kW AC charging and a heated driver seat. The Premium adds even more perks, like a glass roof, heated leather seats and a seven-speaker Sennheiser sound system. There are also more color options here. Finally, the Couture Edition includes a white exterior, a gold-painted roof and tires with gold detailing. This one will be limited to 999 units.

We don't have exact pricing or availability just yet, but Smart says the starting price will be under $26,500 (£20,000.) Preorders will open in the Spring and deliveries should happen at some point during the summer.

However, this car likely won't be coming across the pond. Smart hasn't sold anything in America since 2019 and this country seems to dislike small and budget-friendly EVs.