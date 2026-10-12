Citroën has brought back the iconic 2 CV as an electric concept car

After teasing the return of the 2 CV as an all-electric car in March, Citroën finally showed off the revival of its iconic compact city cruiser during the Paris Motor Show. The 2 CV Concept is only a concept for now, but it's one that draws from the original, which was notably James Bond's choice of car in For Your Eyes Only. However, Citroën announced that the concept will inspire a production model that will go to market within the next two years with a target starting price of 15,000 euros, or around $16,800.

Following in the footsteps of the original that was revealed during the Paris Motor Show in 1948, the 2 CV Concept shares a similar design language that's been updated with some modern tweaks. Citroën wanted to emphasize the "affordability, lightness, practicality, versatility" of the original, as well as include quirky additions like a brake pedal with a tortoise symbol and an accelerator with a rabbit.

Citroën

The 2 CV Concept's interiors were made to maximize passenger space with recessed door panels, wide seats and a removable front seat. Citroën amped up the modularity of the EV with a removable storage basket instead of a center console, and opted for a detachable radio. Instead of a traditional dashboard, the 2 CV Concept has a singular stem that supports a steering wheel, control lever, paddle-shift gear selector and an eight-inch touchscreen.

As with most conceptual cars, most of these fun ideas likely won't make it to a production model that's subject to strict auto regulations. However, Citroën said it's looking to create a "more accessible, lighter and more essential electric car," with the eventual market version of the 2 CV Concept. For anyone in the US, it's worth a reminder that the French automaker doesn't sell its cars stateside.