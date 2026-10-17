Why Xiaomi phones have so many ads (and how to block them)

Despite being one of the most prolific phone brands in the world, Xiaomi phones are rarely sold in the USA. Therefore, if you live in the US and happen across one, you might be in for a good deal of culture shock, especially with the amount of ad integration on Xiaomi phones. From file management to music to basic UI, these phones are rife with ads, though there are ways to cut their numbers down.

Indeed, Xiaomi phones are one of the most popular Android devices outside of the US, and a big part of that is their low price. Xiaomi offsets the cost of their hardware by filling its phones with ads, at one point going so far as to include ads in the Settings app (though this was rolled back). If you want to avoid this deluge of ads on your Xiaomi device, you'll need to dig into some settings.