Common problems with Amazon Alexa and how to fix them

If your Alexa doesn't understand you

If your Alexa doesn't seem to understand your voice, try setting up a Voice ID:

Open the Alexa app. Select More, then Settings. Select Account Management and select your profile. Select Voice ID and follow the instructions.

You can also say, "Alexa, learn my voice" to the same effect.

If your Alexa is too talkative

If your Alexa's long-winded responses have become a bother, there are a couple of different methods you can try: Brief Mode and changing her personality type to Brief. The latter is one of several Alexa personality settings and will edit out things like filler statements while still speaking to you. The former is even more concise, often changing what would typically be a verbal response into a short sound cue to let you know you've been heard.

To turn on Brief personality:

Open the Alexa app. Open Devices. Select your device, then select Settings. Select Alexa's Personality Style and choose Brief.

To turn on Brief Mode:

Open the Alexa app. Select More, then Settings. Select Voice Responses. Turn Brief Mode on.

Both of these settings can also be enabled verbally by saying, "Alexa, enable Brief Mode" or "Alexa, change your personality style to Brief."

If your Alexa keeps waking to random words

If normal conversation keeps activating your Alexa, try changing your Wake Word to something less common:

Open the Alexa app. Select Devices, then select your device. Select Device Settings, then Wake Word. Choose a new Wake Word and hit OK.

You can also say, "Alexa, change your Wake Word." Unfortunately, the Wake Word can't be customized and must be chosen from a list.

If Alexa is playing from the wrong speaker

If you have multiple Alexas and it's playing music or other sounds through the wrong one, it's worth placing your devices into Groups based on the room they're in. Then, you can say things like, "Alexa, play music in the bedroom," to ensure the right speaker. To set up Groups: