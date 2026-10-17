Why are some locations blurred out on Google Maps?

We live in a world of permanent blur — at least on Street View in Google Maps, where locations once blurred cannot be unblurred. So why are some locations blurred on Google Maps, and what is it for?

Why is Google Maps Street View blurry?

Google can mask locations by blurring them on Street View. It does this in response to requests from government entities, digital privacy campaigners, and its own customers. It's all a matter of protecting the privacy of key people and places. The locations that tend to be blurred include:

Military and highly secure government locations. You may also find that such secure locations are blurred or censored on other Google Earth products.

The homes of high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and VIPs.

Privacy advocates and others who value digital privacy.

Blurs applied in error, such as a mistaken address.

In some nations, including the Netherlands and Germany, people have a legal right to request that their home is blurred on these services, which is why so many properties there have been given that treatment.

The issue is that Google Street View provides detailed information on locations that can provide insight into property layout, value, and security protection. Police, criminals, open-source investigators, and journalists may potentially use Street View in their line of work. The blurring of this data on Street View reduces your digital footprint, which may protect you.