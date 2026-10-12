Beats is collaborating with Pokémon for a Pikachu-themed Pill speaker

With official confirmation of a Pikachu-themed Pill speaker from Beats by Dre, it would only appropriate to christen it by playing the Pokémon theme song. Beats posted a short teaser on its social media accounts showing a shadowy silhouette of a pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker, accented by yellow lightning that's likely from a familiar familiar.

In a nod to Pokémon's unforgettable slogan, the post only reads, "Time to catch something new." Before this confirmation, the rumors of a collaboration between Apple and Pokémon were spurred by the mascot's visit to the Apple campus during its August hardware event. Even though the visit was pegged as Pikachu meeting Apple execs Tim Cook and John Ternus, many fans expected a potential product collab. Rumors continued after a Facebook user posted a photo of a Beats Pill package with a Pikachu theme in a shopping cart.

We finally have some answers in the form of a mysterious Pill speaker, but Beats didn't offer a release date just yet. However, considering the cultural impact of the franchise, it's a smart move from Apple to bring more buzz to the Beats Pill, which was brought back from the product graveyard in 2024 and sells for $150.