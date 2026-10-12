2027 Rivian R2 review: The Goldilocks electric SUV

In many respects, the R2 looks like Rivian took the R1S's design, put it in a photocopier and then spit out a new vehicle at 75 percent size. But that's not quite right because Rivian chief design officer Jeff Hammoud previously said the R1 is actually based on an early concept for the R2. The company liked it so much it ended up becoming the template for both models. Naturally, this means the R2 has a lot of the same design cues as its bigger sibling, including a boxy body with flush door handles, chunky bumpers and the company's signature pill-shaped headlights. It's a good look that balances the desire to have the brawny exterior you expect from a rugged SUV without straying too far into retro-inspired designs like you get from many of its gas-powered rivals — such as the current Bronco and Wrangler.

Rivian has also done a great job on integrating a lot of off-road features into the R2 chassis, like the built-in tow hooks in front and recessed mounts for a roof rack on top. The Performance Launch Model I tested also had Rivian's optional tow package, which includes a standard 7-pin connector and a concealed hitch. In the cargo area, there's both a 12v accessory socket and 120v outlet to power pretty much any gadget you would need. If that's still not enough, the R2 even supports bi-directional charging (both V2L and V2H), though we're still waiting on Rivan to release the accompanying charging adapter.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Unlike some other EV SUVs that have ditched their frunks, the R2 still has a good-sized cargo area under its hood that offers 5.2 cubic feet of storage. Plus, there's a drain in case you want to use it as a cooler for tailgating or storing wet gear. All together, you get a very capable car for all sorts of trips and conditions, but without the vehicle feeling like it needs to scream about its versatility.

Some of the R2's best features are things like its Matrix LED headlights, which adjust automatically to driving conditions and oncoming vehicles. It feels like there's a little robot manning each beam to shine it exactly where you need it. And while the R2 doesn't have a split tailgate like you get on the R1S, Rivian still included a rear hatch with a retractable window, so you can lower it to transport longer items or just catch some fresh air. There's even a button that lets you lower all four windows and the rear windshield with a single touch, which is a really nice features when the weather is just right.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

I also appreciate a lot of the little details hidden throughout the vehicle, like the button for the rear hatch. Instead of being located dead center, it sits off to the left just a touch, directly above the "V" in Rivian around back. So even though there isn't an explicit call out to where it is, you always know where to press. Annoyingly, there are some small oversights, like when I discovered that in order to remove the rear seat headrests, you need a little pin tool. This became a minor issue when I was trying to install car seats for my kids. While there are handy LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) points, there wasn't an easy way of threading a strap through the headset to reach the loop on the back of the rear bench without that tool.

My one personal gripe is that because the R1S and R2 look so similar, I wish Rivian had given it its own unique design trait — like the slanted C-pillar on the R3. Rivian's upcoming compact SUV won't arrive until sometime in 2028, but because the company has already revealed its design, I've lost count of the number of people who have gushed to me about how good it looks. It's a bit sad that the R2 doesn't have its own signature style.