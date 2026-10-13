Abu Dhabi will use Ultrahuman's smart ring know-how to boost its public health app

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is teaming up with Ultrahuman to bring the latter's algorithms to its Sahatna app. Sahatna is the nationwide healthcare app enabling individuals to manage their health, including speaking to doctors and accessing health and genetics records. As of now, the app will also tell users their biological age (as opposed to their chronological age). That comes from Ultrahuman's Ultra Age metric, which analyzes your sleep, cardiovascular and blood markers into a single metric. You won't need to be an Ultrahuman user to get the benefit, as Sahatna's system is device agnostic.

Historically, wearables have received short shrift from doctors and regulators but it's clear the trend is shifting. The ADPHC, for instance, hopes the system will help people gain a better understanding of how lifestyle factors influence their long-term health. It adds that the model, which combines clinical and wearable data, will support "earlier interventions, more targeted prevention strategies and more personalized recommendations." It's not clear at this point if that means officials will be able to target and identify individuals who are deemed to require direct intervention, or if this will be left down to the user.