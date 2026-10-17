OpenAI is building a humanoid robot, but the body isn't the real challenge

While OpenAI is already busy with the development of AI models and new consumer hardware, CEO Sam Altman and his team apparently have time for one more project: a humanoid robot.

On the Sources podcast, Altman explained that the human form is logical because "the world is very much designed for people." Doors, keyboards and tools are all designed around a certain type of body, and a robot that can move around in the same spaces should probably have a similar form factor. As Altman put it, "matching that form factor seems good."

When asked if OpenAI will actually build one, his response was much more succinct: "We will." However, Altman isn't so concerned with the nitty-gritty details of what that robot looks like. Those questions are "less important than really figuring out ... the brain that makes the robot work," he said. Basically, giving a machine two arms and two legs doesn't get you very far if it doesn't know what to do with them.

This is still some distance from becoming a product. Altman told Fortune: "I think we'll have a cool demo in 2027 ... I don't think there will be robots walking the streets for a few years longer." OpenAI hasn't disclosed what that demo will showcase, what its humanoid will look like or when anyone outside the company will get close to one.