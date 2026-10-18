What to check if your Nintendo Switch 2 isn't connecting to the TV

Nintendo recommends powering off your TV and disconnecting all cables from the Switch 2 dock to start the troubleshooting process. That means fully disconnecting the AC adapter from the dock and the wall outlet, removing the handheld from the dock and keeping everything unplugged for about 30 seconds.

The Switch 2 dock has three ports on the back behind its removable panel. The top port is for AC power. After you've unplugged everything, you can plug the AC adapter back into the dock and then into the wall socket. Make sure the handheld screen faces the front of the dock and is slotted in fully.

It might seem obvious, but it's important to check that your dock is fully plugged in and receiving power via its AC adapter to establish a TV connection. Split cables can cause power issues, so check for any fraying or visible damage.

If the cables look good, ensure that the USB plug side of the AC adapter is fully seated in the port and plug the other end of the power supply into the wall. A dead wall outlet won't be able to charge your handheld or connect to an external display.

But if you suspect your wall outlet could be the issue, check to see if your outlet is delivering power by attempting to charge another device using a different charger in that same socket.

If your Switch 2 isn't using the Nintendo AC adapter that came with the device, ensure any third-party AC adapter meets the console's power needs. The Switch 2 requires more power than the original Nintendo Switch. It needs an adapter delivering a minimum of 54W to support a continuous TV connection. Nintendo sells Switch 2 accessories, including compatible AC adapters for $35 each on its official website, in case any of your components are missing or broken.