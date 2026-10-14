CMF's first portable speakers are shaped like milk cartons and pair together

Surprisingly, CMF (nor its sister brand Nothing) has only now tried its hand at portable speakers. Naturally, it had to do it differently and the result is two different speaker options, both shaped like cute, vivid milk cartons.

Available now, the CMF Speaker S ($59) and Speaker M ($109) look great, with a few features and specs I'm surprised to see at this price point. Both speakers come in orange, turquoise and white, and the control knob come in different shapes and colors too; I told you: cute. You can even swap out the cover plate and knob between devices. The knob controls volume but can also skip tracks and rewind. I like the hole in the top corner of the speakers, which makes it easy to attach to a bag or tent.

The smaller Speaker S has a 45mm full-range driver, and a pair of passive radiators boost bassier tones. Meanwhile, the Speaker M has a 10W tweeter, dual drivers and even a 25W woofer, with two speaker outlets, and is roughly double the height of the Speaker S. Both speakers have Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance ratings and CMF claims both can play music for up to 18 hours. They have USB-C ports for charging, but this can also be used as audio input. The new speakers also support NFC pairing, Google Fast Pair and even Microsoft Swift Pair.

Mat Smith for Engadget

At this price, I was most surprised to see the option to pair two Speaker S or Speaker M together. Oddly, you can't combine an S and an M. They also support Auracast, which is appearing in increasingly more devices from more companies. I received a pair of the smaller speakers and they're surprisingly rich-sounding, given the size (and price). One warning: there's no USB-C cable included, but I'm sure many of us have a spare.

Like some past Teenage Engineering products, CMF says it will release the design files so devoted listeners can 3D print custom handles and accessories. Both speakers are available now on Nothing's retail site.