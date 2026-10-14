Samsung Health's sleep coaching now requires just three days of data

Samsung Health has offered Sleep Coaching for several years, but using it required a full week of consecutive sleep data in a month. With this new update, the app will let users start Sleep Coaching faster and provide more personalized sleep guidance. The update also brings a few new features for runners.

With the new version, anyone using a Galaxy Watch 4 series or later model (or the Galaxy Fit 3 or Galaxy Ring) can start Sleep Coaching with just three days of sleep data from the past two weeks.

When setting it up, you need to fill out a survey around your sleep regularity and interruptions, along with alcohol and caffeine intake. It will also ask you to rate how satisfied you are with your sleep. Using your survey responses and three days of data, Health will assign you a personalized Sleep Animal symbol and tailor a four- to eight-week coaching program to your goals.

As you progress, the app will adjust its weekly recommendations to your changing sleep patterns, while tracking your daily sleep satisfaction. It will also provide daily habit checklists and sleep tips, like avoiding screens and caffeine before bed or stretching outdoors after waking up—all based on behavioral sleep science.

Users will get more intuitive, detailed analysis reports, with a five-sided Sleep Balance graph showing sleep time, sleep regularity, nighttime wakefulness, sleep satisfaction and an "Energy Score" to highlight areas needing attention. It also provides daily morning insight messages that review your previous night's sleep and offer helpful tips.

Samsung

Samsung is also boosting its Running Coach app for a more "dynamic and connected training experience." Tiers have expanded from 10 to 12 levels to better support intermediate and advanced runners, allowing them to set higher benchmarks and challenge themselves.

The app is also adding enhanced social media sharing for milestones, personal records and route highlights, along with a new partnership with the fitness platform Strava. "Users can import their favorite Strava Routes for running, trail running, and cycling directly into Samsung Health," the company said. The new features will begin rolling out this month.