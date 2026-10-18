Flat Ethernet cables probably aren't the answer to your home networking problem

Standard Ethernet cables consist of multiple sets of wires twisted into pairs, with each pair then twisted around each other. The twisting actually serves an important purpose, preventing the signal running through one pair of wires from interfering with the others, which could cause slow internet speeds and unstable connections. Flat Ethernet cables still contain twisted pairs of wires, but those pairs are laid out in a line, which makes them more susceptible to interference from each other. Some round Ethernet cables include additional shielding to prevent interference from outside devices, which typically isn't available in flat cables.

Another potential problem comes from the gauge, or thickness, of the wires inside Ethernet cables. To ensure that flat cables are as thin as possible, manufacturers typically use a thinner gauge wire than is used in round cables. The thinner a wire is, the more resistance the electricity traveling through it faces, meaning flat Ethernet cables can actually degrade signals over a long enough distance.

While the technical specifications of Ethernet make flat cables a dicey choice, the real problem comes from how they tend to be used. Flat Ethernet cables are easy to bend around corners, run under doors, and hide beneath rugs, but all of these applications make them much more likely to fail. Bending any cable or repeatedly compressing it under a door can end up damaging the wires within, no matter what shape it's in. The thinner wires in flat Ethernet cables make them more fragile, and since they're laid out in a row, they lack even the slight cushioning that the shape of round cables can offer.