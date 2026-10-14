LG adds DTS:X and Google Cast to its Sound Suite home theater system

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LG is known for its soundbars and surround sound systems as much as it is for its OLED TVs, and one of its more interesting products in that realm is Sound Suite. That premium system lets you pick and choose select speakers à la carte to best fit your space, place them where you want and then use Dolby Atmos FlexConnect tech make them perform well — a nice setup, if you can afford it.

Now, LG is adding some new features to Sound Suite in response to customer feedback. It now supports DTS:X for new surround sound options, along with Google Cast, dual W7 subwoofers and more flexible Wi-Fi configurations. LG also teased a new "Media Connect Hub" for DTS:X devices that's currently in development.

The key new feature is DTS:X support for the H7 soundbar, the centerpiece of LG's Sound Suite. That feature, it said, will give "home theater enthusiasts additional ways to enjoy immersive, multi-dimensional audio from compatible content and source devices." Another big update is Google Cast support on the H7 soundbar so that you can stream content like music and podcasts directly to LG Sound Suite systems.

In keeping with its flexible multi-speaker underpinning, Sound Suite is also expanding compatibility in home networked environments with support for Wi-Fi 6 GHz networks and 5 GHz DFS channels. That, LG said, will give users more stereo and multi-speaker configuration options within the Sound Suite environment. Finally, LG is adding support for dual W7 subwoofer setups, for those who want to max out on low end sound.

As for the Media Connect Hub, LG said it will enable DTS:X "from compatible external source devices and further expand access to DTS:X content." That's quite vague, but it could be a way to connect Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD disc players to the Sound Suite environment, along with other devices that support DTS:X. That's just a guess, though, and we'll need to wait for more news from LG on the subject. The new software updates are already rolling out in some regions, but timing and availability could be different depending on your location.