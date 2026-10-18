How to use Google's SynthID AI detection website

With the proliferation of generative AI tools pumping out images, videos and even songs in recent years, it's hard to spend time on the internet without wondering whether what you're seeing or hearing is real. Google, itself one of the largest purveyors of generative AI, is now making it easier to spot its output. With the new SynthID Detector, anyone can check an image, video, or audio file to see if it's been AI generated, with some major caveats.

Google introduced SynthID in 2023, which adds an imperceptible label to AI-generated content, but there was no way for regular users to actually check for one until now. In 2025, it launched a limited version of SynthID Detector for certain researchers and journalists, and now it's available for everyone. While that may be good news for anyone looking for a way to verify whether a piece of content was generated with AI, it's far from foolproof.