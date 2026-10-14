NASA explains how it's making batteries for the Moon's extreme temperatures

NASA often has fascinating science happening behind the scenes of its astronomical endeavors. Today, the space agency shared some details about a project to create batteries capable of withstanding extreme cold. The eventual goal is to use them for campaigns on the Moon, such as the future Artemis missions.

The lithium-ion batteries that power most electronics here on Earth are based on liquid electrolytes which can freeze at low temperatures, damaging the battery. And as you may have learned first-hand when your phone powers itself off in an overheated car, these types of batteries also won't work at very high temperatures. The moon can hit daytime highs of 212 degrees F (100 degrees C) while the nighttime lows at its southern pole plummet to as low as minus 328 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 Celsius), meaning current battery tech won't cut it.

Solid Power for Extreme Environment Adaptability and Resilience in Space, or SPEARS, has been a project for developing a battery with a solid ceramic or polymer material instead of the liquid. These alternative batteries still need to be warmed up to function, but thus far they haven't been damaged by extreme cold and they require less energy-intensive thermal management systems than their lithium-ion counterparts.

The whole NASA blog post is well worth a read for any space and/or science nerds. While the team is developing the batteries for the dramatic climates of Mars, it's possible the same technology could one day power gadgets here on Earth too.