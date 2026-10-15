United will now let you check if your flight has Starlink Wi-Fi

United has launched a new tracking tool that will give you a way to make sure your flight has Starlink Wi-Fi. The airline first announced its partnership with SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service in September 2024 and started testing it a few months later, in January 2025. Now, the company has revealed that it already has 635 United mainline and United Express Starlink-equipped planes and that the satellite internet service is now available on nearly half of its daily departures.

The airline will still tell you if your flight offers Starlink Wi-Fi in its pre-flight emails and text notifications. But the new tracker can keep you updated in case of any changes, such as if United had to swap your plane. You can enter your flight number and your travel date within three days of your departure, and the tracker will show you any updates or last-minute hardware changes in real time. It can also show you the daily departures with Starlink onboard, as well as let you explore how many regional, narrowbody and widebody airplanes offer the speedier Wi-Fi option. You can view the availability of Starlink flights per hub, as well, specifically flights in Chicago, Newark, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Denver.

According to Starlink Flights, which tracks the satellite internet's availability per airline, United has the most number of Starlink flights at the moment. The airline says it's expanding availability further and installing the satellite internet on 20 planes per week, in hopes of completing installations by the end of 2027. Other airlines that offer Starlink internet including Emirates, Qatar Airways, WestJet, SAS, Alaska Airlines and Air France.