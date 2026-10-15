Adobe rebuilt Photoshop and Premiere for NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform

Adobe has "rearchitected" its creative apps, including Photoshop, its video editing software Premiere and its 3D design platform Substance 3D to "take full advantage" of NVIDIA's RTX Spark, according to company VP Deepa Subramaniam. RTX Spark is NVIDIA's new system-on-chip (SoC) that's meant to give Windows laptops and small desktops the capability to run AI tasks locally on device. Unlike NVIDIA's DGX Spark, which mainly targets companies and AI developers, RTX Spark is more accessible to creatives and novice developers.

"Our apps like Photoshop, Premiere and Substance are trusted by the world's most talented storytellers, from photographers and designers creating iconic campaigns, to filmmakers and editors bringing award-winning film and television to life, to artists creating characters and visual effects that bring those stories to the screen," Subramaniam said. "For this audience, performance across creative workflows is critical to allow them to stay focused on their story and craft."

Subramaniam said the optimized apps are two times faster when it comes to AI tasks and editing across workflows. The redesigned Photoshop will be more responsive and faster at rendering complex workflows on computers with RTX Spark. Users will be able to see the changes they make in real time, such as when they're applying effects like Light Leaks (example in the image above) or removing elements from images with the Remove tool.

Meanwhile, Premiere users will be able to enjoy "real, tangible speed gains" when it comes to rendering, applying effects, AI-powered editing and color-grading for audio and video. Finally, the optimized Substance 3D Painter "speeds up the heaviest steps around texturing," as well as many other tasks, such as opening and saving large projects and exporting textures.