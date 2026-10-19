Is paid antivirus actually a waste of money for your PC in 2026?

In 2026, true viruses aren't the only (or even most common) threat you'll face on your PC. There are fake login pages designed to steal your passwords, scam emails that tell you to pay an invoice and fake security pop-ups claiming you need to call a phone number because your PC is at risk. All this, and plenty more, tries to trick you into making a mistake.

This is where the modern antivirus industry now lies: extras. Most third-party antivirus software has a free tier for core protection, but that's just one component in wider security subscriptions that offer various layers of protection. Anti-scam tools, VPNs, password managers and more are all bundled in to give you a reason to subscribe. Malwarebytes, for instance, advertises additional ransomware and anti-exploit protection in its paid plan. Norton's 360 Deluxe plan, meanwhile, includes a VPN, parental controls and 50GB of cloud backup storage. These plans often cover the whole family, with apps for smartphones and other devices.

These aren't completely useless; a full security suite could be useful if you're helping someone who struggles to spot scams and other online dangers. Those additional warnings and blocks can help, and the additional security layers of a VPN (if it's good enough) can also help protect your data online, especially if blocks ads and trackers.

The question is whether you'll actually use what's included, and a lot of people will likely not. Malwarebytes' free app is good as a second-opinion scanner; combined with 24/7 Microsoft Defender protection, you don't need to pay an extra cent to have a solid level of coverage on your PC. If you want to use tools like a VPN or password manager, you'll find dedicated, more reliable options. Our Norton VPN review found it lacking compared to others, for instance.

Your browser likely has additional protection built-in for free. Microsoft Edge, for example, has SmartScreen protection, which automatically checks websites you visit for any reports of phishing or malware. It'll also warn you about potentially dangerous downloads. It's an important reminder that security software is only one of the pillars of online safety.