Why your expensive Wi-Fi 7 router could be delivering slower speeds
Don't tuck your router away in a corner, even if it is a bit of an eyesore.
The jump from Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to Wi-Fi 7 promises a significant boost in speed. Depending on your circumstances, it could be around four times faster, if not more. Some estimates pin the number around 46 Gbps, at least in theory. But if you poke around on online forums like Reddit, you'll find a swath of new Wi-Fi 7 converts confused about why their speeds aren't what they expected. There's also plenty of troubleshooting in the effort to attain those foretold, blazing-fast speeds, particularly after investing in a new and potentially more expensive setup.
While an issue like slower-than-desired speeds could be caused by a number of factors, there are a few reasons worth investigating first, from the placement of your router to how many devices you're using. Here are some simple reasons your Wi-Fi router might be delivering slower speeds.
What can Wi-Fi 7 do?
The Wi-Fi Alliance launched Wi-Fi 7 in 2024. As Engadget noted, a new standard "comes with enhanced speeds and plenty of back-of-the-box buzzwords." Among Wi-Fi 7's updated perks are lower latency and increased capacity to deal with congestion as well as high-density environments, to name a few. In other words, if you've got a smart home crammed with devices down to your light bulbs, Wi-Fi 7 could improve your experience.
Despite the buzz, it's also worth remembering that you don't have to rush out and buy all new electronics. Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible, so older devices should still work, even if they won't benefit from the amped up speeds and new features of Wi-Fi 7. Data from connectivity intelligence firm Ookla found that as of the beginning of 2026, Wi-Fi 7 adoption had grown to 7.2% of the market, as compared to 1.8% a year before.
Reasons your Wi-Fi 7 router is slow
Odds are you probably want to stick your router somewhere inconspicuous, like a closet or a corner. Despite the aesthetic advantages of squirreling the device away, where you place the router could be slowing you down. XDA explained that when situated too close to drywall, for example, the router's signals bounce off the walls and back toward its antennae, in turn degrading that original signal.
The fix could be as simple as moving the router to a place like an open media console shelf, or at least three feet out from the corner. Once you do that, rerun the test and see if your speeds have improved.
Aside from where you position your router, you might also consider how many devices are connected to it. These days, phones and tablets are hardly the only devices on the Wi-Fi. You might have everything from wearables to home appliances connected, even if they're not always active at the same time. You'll want to pay attention to whether slowdowns happen when everyone is home and streaming or remain relatively consistent throughout the day, as that could be an indicator of what's going on. Most homes have at least 20 connected devices, according to Netgear. To keep up, you need not only a router with a fast processor that can accommodate a number of devices and that offers at least two frequency bands, but also enough bandwidth from your internet service provider.
Netgear also noted that Wi-Fi 7 introduced multi-link operation (MLO), which lets compatible devices use multiple bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz) at the same time, ideally creating connections that are both faster and more reliable.