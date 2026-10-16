Steam Achievement Sets will stop DLCs from ruining your 100 percent record

Steam can now group together different categories of achievements — and separates ones for base games and ones for DLCs — so that developers' new additions won't affect your completion percentage. The new feature, called Achievement Sets, is now live in Steam Client beta. Developers will have to update their games to add specific collections, each one with a defined purpose, but the platform says there's a growing number of games that already support the feature. They can, for example, group single-player and multiplayer achievements or introduce seasonal sets, like one for a Halloween event.

You'll see achievements grouped together in collections when you browse everything you've unlocked on your profile. Each set has a progress bar that shows how far along you are in completing it, and you'll be able to display a "set complete" trophy on your profile every time you earn every single achievement in a collection. Your progress will still show 100 percent even if the developer adds more achievements to a set later on.

Steam divides collections into two types: Base Game Achievement Sets and DLC Achievement Sets. All base game trophies, as well as their progress bar, appear blue on your achievements page. Meanwhile, DLC achievements and progress bars are displayed in purple. Those sets will not show up in your overall game progress until you have access to the specific DLCs they're connected to, so as to not affect your completion.

The platform has redesigned its achievements page to be able to show the sets and your progress better, as well. This new page will also allow you to compare your progress with up to three friends, including the rare achievements you've earned and the sets you've completed.