Leaked gameplay purports to show a canceled Assassin's Creed game set in ancient China

A mainline entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise set in ancient China might sound too good to be true. According to the some leaked footage of a reportedly canceled title called Assassin's Creed Destiny, that still may be the case. MP1st published a video showing off gameplay and placeholder footage of the allegedly scrapped Assassin's Creed game, which was reportedly being developed by Ubisoft and Tencent.

The video showed off the game's title, but also the 206 BCE setting during the Qin Empire in Ancient China. The gameplay footage shows the playable character scaling castle walls and performing stealth kills in typical Assassin's Creed fashion, while the placeholder videos offer a look at different combat skills and weapons, including a unique option that can only be described as a deadly umbrella.

With this Assassin's Creed game reportedly canceled, we may never see any of this footage make it out of the development graveyard. However, Ubisoft is still working on Assassin's Creed Jade, which was announced in 2022 as a mobile entry in the franchise that's set in ancient China. It's been several years since Ubisoft has revealed anything further about the project, but a 2024 Reuters report said it would be delayed until 2025. The developer still hasn't made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Jade, but a company exec recently told VGC that it would have co-op gameplay. If we're lucky, we might see some of the elements of the reported Assassin's Creed Destiny end up in the upcoming mobile game.