After five years, Inscryption is finally coming to mobile

The team behind the hit horror card game Inscryption shared some exciting news this weekend in celebration of its fifth anniversary: a mobile version is on the way. The announcement came during an official Twitch stream, which featured an appearance by Inscryption creator Daniel Mullins. It's still going to be a little while until it hits the app stores as the team works to get it right, but you'll soon be able to bring Inscryption and its strange cast of creatures and Scrybes with you everywhere.

If you were hoping to see some new DLC with this announcement, well, sorry. Daniel Mullins Games confirmed that no such content updates are coming as of now. In a post on Reddit, the team explained that "we feel that Inscryption is a complete experience, both narratively and gameplay-wise. We don't want to add content simply for the sake of adding more, or to capitalize on the game's success. Preserving the atmosphere, identity, and experience that made Inscryption special in the first place is incredibly important to us."

We can expect to hear more about Inscryption's mobile release in the coming months. The team is primarily focused right now on getting Pony Island 2 out the door. Daniel Mullins Games recently announced that the highly anticipated followup to 2016's Pony Island will hit Steam on April 27, 2027.