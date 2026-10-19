Homeland Security bans DeepSeek use in federal civilian agencies

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a sweeping restriction to remove DeepSeek use across all federal civilian agencies and their IT systems. In a notice published with the Federal Register, DHS characterized the risks of DeepSeek use as potentially resulting in the "transfer of sensitive data" of US government employees and vendors to the Chinese government.

Following the order, civilian agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency or Federal Communications Commission would have to exclude any DeepSeek products from being used, while also removing any existing related products. DHS said in the notice that DeepSeek's models could "contain malware or other security vulnerabilities." The notice also disallows DeepSeek from participating in any federal government contracts.

DHS' order comes on the heels of DeepSeek releasing its latest model, V4.1-Flash-1017, which the company called "smarter, faster, more efficient." However, it's not the first time that the Chinese AI company has run into friction with the US government, especially at a time when its cheaper AI models start to rival the likes of ChatGPT or Gemini. Last year, two US Congressmembers proposed a bill that would ban DeepSeek's AI chatbot from government devices.