2027 BMW iX5 first drive: You'll love the range, but maybe not the look

The driver assistance system also has some decidedly premium touches. BMW evocatively calls it "Symbiotic Drive," and though that sounds vaguely alien and ominous, it just means that the system works with you. On the highway it'll steer itself, and you can take your hands off the wheel. But if you want to change lanes, you can either tap the turn stalk, or just grab the wheel and execute the change, then let it go again.

You can speed up and even slow down manually without the system disengaging, something that definitely takes some getting used to. This isn't like an old-school cruise control system that turns off the second you touch the brake pedal or launches itself up to full speed as soon as it's engaged. You can apply the brake to bring yourself to a complete stop for a light, then lift off again and the car will smoothly resume.

It works excellently, as does the infotainment system, which runs on a curiously inclined, 17.9-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard. Everything is quick and responsive, and though the integrated AI assistant was a little over-eager to chime in whenever anyone in the car said "BMW," it was at least able to find restaurants and answers to all of the inane queries we expect from our agentic future overlords.