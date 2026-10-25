Don't throw away your old speakers — Use them for your TV instead

With the power sorted, all that's left is to connect whatever your speakers have on their end to the TV. Here's how to work through it:

1. Find your output. Look at the back or side of the TV for a port labeled "audio out," "line out" or "headphone." Yes, it's perfectly fine to connect your speakers to the headphone jack. If there's no analog port, look for an optical one. It's a small square port sometimes labeled "digital audio out" or "TOSLINK." If you can't locate any of these, you're in HDMI ARC territory, covered below.

2. Match the plug to your speakers. Look at what's on the end of the speakers' own cable. Most PC speakers finish in a 3.5mm plug, and some use RCA, the red and white pair (which carry the left and right channels). Hi-fi-style speakers usually have RCA sockets on the back that you plug a cable into. If the TV has one type of connector and the speakers have the other, a 3.5mm-to-RCA cable or adapter fixes it for a few dollars. For an optical output, put a small digital-to-analog converter in the middle. Then run a normal cable from the converter to your speakers.

3. Give passive speakers an amp. If your speakers have no power cord, the TV can't drive them directly, and neither can a converter. Most TVs don't have speaker outputs, so you need an amplifier that matches what the speakers are rated for, which is usually printed on the back of the speaker in watts and ohms. The chain is pretty simple: The TV's output goes into one of the amp's inputs, and the speaker wires connect to the amp's output port instead of the TV.

4. Switch the TV over. Plugging in is only half of it. Go into the TV's sound settings and change the output from internal speakers to the external option, or to line out or headphone, depending on what port you connected the speakers to. If you're on optical, pick PCM rather than Dolby Digital or DTS, because a basic converter can't decode those and you'll get silence or noise.