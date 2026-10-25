When AI glasses could be a worthy headphones replacement

While promotional materials tend to show people having complete conversations with their AI assistant, asking it for company quarterlies and stock market updates, normal everyday use is usually a lot more mundane and a lot more useful. Having the AI voice automatically read incoming messages and reminders is incredibly helpful, especially if you are trying to limit the number of times you grab your phone to read a message, only to find yourself doomscrolling several minutes later.

And yes, any pair of headphones or earbuds can do the same when combined with Siri or Google Gemini, but that only works if you happen to be wearing your headphones at the moment the message arrives. Smart glasses, on the other hand, are on you at all times, waiting patiently to alert you the second a message arrives.

Which brings us to one of the main things AI glasses do better than any headphones, which is phone calls. Whether it's a quick call on a busy street or a long heart-to-heart with a loved one while doing the dishes, conducting the conversation through a pair of glasses instead of headphones solves several problems at once, the main one being fatigue.

Holding a phone next to your ear for an extended period of time can be quite exhausting. Headphones solve that, but over-ear headphones get hot after a while, and earbuds seal you off from the world around you. With glasses, there's nothing trapping heat, and you can walk around, hear the street and even watch TV, all while staying on the call.

Naturally, open-ear speakers are never as private as a pair of headphones, and if you sit right next to someone else in a quiet room, they might hear your entire conversation. But when walking down the street or even sitting next to someone on a bus or train, the sound bleed is minimal.