What are the different types of digital wallets?

While the days of toting a physical wallet around aren't fully behind us, digital wallets have surely made life easier for many. But the differences between various types of digital wallet are a bit more nuanced than those between, say, a bifold and a trifold.

Some are intended solely for specific merchants to keep your spending budget allocated in one ecosystem, while the Apple Wallets and PayPals of the world offer far more flexibility and freedom.

The four to keep in mind are closed wallets, semi-closed wallets, open wallets and crypto wallets, all of which serve specific purposes and can make your visits to compatible merchants a bit quicker and, in some cases, your pockets a bit less full. That said, always make sure your device is charged before heading to the store without cards or cash.

Digital wallets definitely have their pros and cons, but they are often a major convenience, depending on what you're trying to buy and where.