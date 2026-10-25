Quantum computers can get colder than deep space — Here's how they stay running

Regular computers calculate using bits: tiny switches that are either 1 or 0, on or off. A qubit is closer to a dial than to a switch. It can hold many different positions between on and off. You can imagine the difference between the two like the difference between a light switch and a dimmer. In addition to that, each qubit also has a "direction" that carries information. So while a bit is either on or off, a qubit can hold multiple values in two different directions.

Bits also work alone: Each one switches on or off separately. Qubits can be linked together, so that what you learn about one tells you about the others. Picture a console of connected dials, where turning one shifts the rest along with it.

A quantum computer runs algorithms built so the wrong answers cancel out and the right one is left standing, much like waves on a lake that cancel in some spots and stack up in others. The catch is that the dials are extremely delicate. Any outside disturbance spreads across all of them and raises the odds of a wrong answer. That is where the cold comes in.